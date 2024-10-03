Delhi: One stabbed to death, another injured after altercation with locals near railway track in Moti Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

A man was killed and another injured in a stabbing incident in Delhi's Moti Nagar on Wednesday night. Information has been received in the Moti Nagar police station around midnight, regarding the incident of stabbing near the railway track under Shadipur flyover, a statement released by police read.

The local police reached the spot and found two persons - one dead and another injured. The injured one identified as Nafis, aged around 23 years, while the person who died in the incident was identified as Shahnawaz, alias Kalu, aged around 22-23 years.

"Accordingly, a case of murder was registered. Based on local intelligence, the name of some persons have come up, who may be involved in the incident. Teams have been formed to trace the culprits," it added.

As per the information available so far, when the deceased and injured were riding on a scooty, near the railway line, an altercation took place between them and some other persons sitting near the railway track, police said, adding the altercation turned into a quarrel, leading to the stabbing incident. Further details will be shared in due course of time, they said.

