Doctor shot dead at Delhi's Nima hospital by unidentified assailants, probe underway

A doctor working at Delhi's Nima Hospital was shot dead by two unidentified men after they demanded to meet him following medical treatment for an injury. Police are investigating the incident.

Updated on: October 03, 2024 8:11 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In yet another major attack reported against medical professionals across the country, a doctor working at Delhi's Nima Hospital was shot dead by two unidentified individuals as they approached him for a medical inquiry. According to released information, the doctor, identified as Javed was shot after the two assailants demanded to meet him following treatment for an injury.

Speaking of the  incident, the hospital staff mentioned that two men had come to the hospital with an injury. However, after receiving treatment, they demanded to meet the doctor and shot him dead upon entering his cabin.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is being conducted by the Delhi Police.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)


