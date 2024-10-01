Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Priest found murdered at Hanuman Temple, complaints of theft ignored by police in UP's Bhadohi

A 75-year-old priest was found murdered at an ancient Hanuman Temple in Bhadohi. Despite repeated complaints of theft, police took no action. Four officers have been suspended, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Bhadohi Updated on: October 01, 2024 7:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh
Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

Sitaram, a 75-year-old priest, was found murdered with his throat slit in the premises of the ancient Hanuman temple in Suriyawa, Bhadohi, on Monday. The pastor had complained several times to the police about theft and impromptu meetings, but no action was taken. There were not many clocks and alms boxes in the temple.

Suspended due to police negligence

Four police officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Suriyawa, were suspended for negligence, for failing to act on a complaint by a priest. Departmental investigations have been initiated against them. The police had been alerted about robberies and anti-social gatherings near the mosque, but no action was taken to stop them.

Investigation launched with multiple teams

Meenakshi Katyayan, superintendent of police, Bhadohi, said five teams have been formed to deal with the case. Forensic experts examined the crime scene and suspect the pastor was killed hours before his body was found. Investigations are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

