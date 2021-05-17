Image Source : PTI Lab technician gives minor liquid thinner to drink instead of water; arrested

A lab technician has been arrested for allegedly giving a seven-year-old boy liquid thinner to drink instead of water before undergoing a medical tests, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at a facility in Shahadra's Anand Vihar area, they said. A senior police officer said the accused Ankit (25) has been arrested after a complaint was lodged by the boy's mother.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday when the boy had come to the lab along with his mother for a medical test suggested by their doctor as he was sick.

Before undergoing the test, the staff suggested that the boy should be given some water. However, instead of giving a glass of water, the staff accidently gave liquid thinner to the boy's mother.

After drinking the thinner, the boy felt a burning sensation in his mouth following which he was rushed to the GTB hospital where he is stated to be out of danger, the officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amrutha Guguloth said "We have registered an FIR under section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the person responsible in connection with the incident."