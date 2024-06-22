Delhi: Double murder shocks Wazirabad Industrial area, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In a horrific incident, two people were murdered on Friday night in the Wazirpur area of Delhi. The Police are investigating the matter.

According to information, three assailants reached the Wazirpur Industrial area to kill a man named Anuj alia Illa. However, the situation took a dramatic turn as people accompanying Anuj attacked the assailants and stabbed two of them on the spot.

It is suspected that mutual rivalry was the reason behind the embroil that led to the stabbing incident. The incident occurred in Ashik Vihar police area limits, which is currently investigating the matter. The Police are also searching for the main accused.

One dead in shooting at Burger King

Earlier on June 18, another murder was reported from Delhi's Rajouri Garden, where a man was shot dead on the premises of a prominent restaurant chain. Several rounds of firing were reported in Burger King following which Police reached the spot. "An incident of the firing has been reported in Burger King, Rajouri Garden. One person has died in the incident. Police and the Crime Team are on the spot. Teams have been formed to gather information and check CCTV cameras. Further investigation is underway," Delhi Police said. The deceased was identified as Aman.

Later, the CCTV footage revealed the complete incident where Aman was shot by two assailants donning white and orange shirts. The assailants were sitting behind Aman and opened fire at him. Injured by the bullet, Aman ran towards the cash counter to save his life, however, the shooters chased him and shot him dead at point-blank range. Over 37 rounds of bullets were fired at him after which Aman succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

