CCTV of shootout inside Burger King in Delhi's Rajouri Garden surfaces, sends chills down the spine | VIDEO

Burger King murder case: Chilling CCTV footage of murder of a 26-year-old man inside Burger King in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area has surfaced showing how the targetted killing took place inside the restaurant on June 18. In the footage, the deceased, identified as Aman, was seen sitting in a black shirt with a female, Annu. The police are making efforts to track her down.

Two shooters, donning white and orange shirts and sitting behind Aman, opened fire at him. Injured by the bullet, Aman ran towards the cash counter to save his life, however, the shooters chased him and shot him dead at point-blank range. Over 37 rounds of bullets were fired at him after which Aman succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Annu was seen slipping out of the restaurant as the shootout was taking place. Panic spread across the premises during the firing and visitors were seen rushing out of the door.

What had the police said on the night of incident?

The police reached the spot soon after the receipt of information and formed teams to gather information and analyse the CCTV cameras.

"An incident of the firing has been reported in Burger King, Rajouri Garden. One person has died in the incident. Police and the Crime Team are on the spot. Teams have been formed to gather information and check CCTV cameras. Further investigation is underway," Delhi Police said.