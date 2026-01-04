Delhi double murder: Elderly couple found dead in Shahdara; police launch probe The deceased were identified as Parvesh Bansal (Age 65 years) and Virender Kumar Bansal (Age 75 years). The couple's son called the police to inform them that his parents were lying unconscious at their house in Ram Nagar Extension.

Delhi's Shahdara was rocked when an elderly couple was found dead during the intervening night on January 3 and 4.

A PCR call was received around 12.30 am from the couple's son, informing that his parents were lying unconscious at their house in Ram Nagar Extension. The police reached the spot and recovered the bodies in separate rooms.

"Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot where the caller, Vaibhav Bansal, told officers that his parents had been killed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in a statement.

The deceased were identified as Parvesh Bansal (Age 65 years) and Virender Kumar Bansal (Age 75 years). Vaibhav had called the police to inform them about the tragedy. As the police reached the spot, the bodies of Parvesh and Virender were found in separate rooms on the third floor of the house.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams reached the spot to collect evidence. Police have seized CCTV footage from the scene, which is currently being analysed.

The bodies have been sent to the Mortuary for preservation as police have launched the investigation. Injuries were found on the face of Virender, the Police further confirmed.

"Prima facie, the motive of robbery cannot be ruled out. We have registered an FIR and the case is being investigated from all angles," the DCP said.

In a separate incident in Delhi's Narela, a 55-year-old man was shot dead over a property dispute. Two men were apprehended in connection with the murder, police said. The accused had themselves surrendered.

The case surfaced after Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Ghoga village, along with Bhoop Singh, came to Narela police station on Saturday and confessed to shooting Dharampal, another villager, with his licensed revolver. Dinesh told authorities the killing stemmed from a dispute over property-sale commission, and the firearm used has been seized.

Acting on Dinesh’s directions, the police teams recovered Dharampal's body near a tubewell in Ghoga village, noting blood from the neck and nose. The body was later identified at the scene by the victim’s son, Pradeep (35).

Forensic officials and the crime team collected evidence, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Both Dinesh Kumar and Bhoop Singh have been taken into custody, and preliminary investigations indicate the murder was linked to a commission dispute over a property transaction, with further inquiries ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events and each accused’s role.

