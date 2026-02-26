PM Modi at Yad Vashem: Why the Holocaust museum visit matters beyond symbolism

Jerusalem:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited 'Yad Vashem', Israel's World Holocaust Remembrance Center, on Thursday (February 26), marking his second trip to the poignant memorial established in 1953 by the Knesset. Accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi honoured the millions of Holocaust victims through a wreath-laying ceremony and by placing a stone- a traditional Jewish gesture of remembrance. The visit underscores a deep commitment to preserving the memory of those lost to unimaginable brutality while pledging to combat injustice and foster global peace.

Personal touches in the 'Hall of Names'

The leaders began with a moving tour of the 'Hall of Names', where Netanyahu shared the tragic stories of his wife Sara's relatives who perished in the Holocaust. Modi then explored the Book of Names Hall, a haunting archive safeguarding the identities of six million victims. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the visit on X, noting it as a renewal of shared vows to uphold human dignity and stand against hatred.

Significance for India-Israel ties

This stop came during Modi's two-day visit to Israel, his second in nine years, building on the strategic partnership elevated in 2017. Beyond symbolism, the gesture at Yad Vashem serves as a powerful reminder of historical lessons, reinforcing bilateral relations rooted in mutual respect, innovation, and a joint resolve for a just world. Yad Vashem's role in documentation, research, and education amplifies the visit's resonance, signaling India's alignment with universal values of remembrance and tolerance.

Tech showcase and investment ush

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured a cutting-edge exhibition in Jerusalem, spotlighting Israel's prowess in AI, quantum computing, healthcare, and beyond. He urged Israeli firms to invest in India, partnering with local talent to drive mutual growth in innovation.

Prestigious Knesset Medal award

The Israeli Parliament bestowed its highest honor, the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, on PM Modi on Wednesday (February 25). Recognising his "exceptional personal leadership" in fortifying India-Israel strategic ties, the award followed his impactful address to the Knesset. PM Modi's Knesset speech earned a standing ovation and thunderous applause. He engaged warmly with parliament members afterward, posing for selfies and photos, highlighting the personal rapport strengthening bilateral bonds.

Ancient ties and shared pride

In his address, Modi evoked over 2,000 years of connection, citing the Book of Esther's reference to India as "Hodu" and Talmudic records of ancient trade. He praised India's history of welcoming Jewish communities without persecution, calling it a source of national pride.

People-to-people bonds and wellness invitation

Modi emphasised grassroots ties, noting yoga's boom in Israel, from a few centers in 2006 to neighborhood staples and rising Ayurveda interest. He invited young Israelis to visit India for its societal dynamism and holistic wellness benefits.