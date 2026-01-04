Teen girl sexually harassed by three minors in Karnataka's Hubbali; case registered A 13-year-old girl was sexually harassed by three minors, aged 14 to 15. They had been assaulting the teen for over a week as the girl's parents were away during the day.

New Delhi:

A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by three minors in Habbali in Karnataka. A case has been filed against the minors under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the police, the three minors were aged 14 to 15 and had been assaulting the teen for over a week as the girl's parents were away during the day.

"A complaint was filed that a minor girl has been subject to sexual harassment and assaulted by three accused. All three accused happen to be minors in the age group of 14 to 15. We have taken them into custody," N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad, said.

"These boys have committed sexual offences against the girl for the last seven to eight days. The parents of the girl have been working, and they used to be away during the day," the Police Commissioner added.

N Shashikumar then stated that the police will follow the required procedures under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

BJP hits out at Congress over assault

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the ruling Congress over the sexual harassment. "In Karnataka, women’s safety has become a major concern. A 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in Hubli, and similar cases of sexual violence against minors have occurred in Belagavi and other parts of the state.

"Even Israeli tourists have been attacked, and women continue to be molested in broad daylight. CCTV footage confirms these incidents, yet the state government remains silent. Law and order, infrastructure, economy, and corruption - all are in chaos, with the focus on power rather than people. The Karnataka Congress government has failed in ensuring women’s security," Poonawalla said.