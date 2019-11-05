Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
Man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 72 lakh

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Saturday.

New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2019
A man has been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valuing about Rs 72 lakh into the country, a statement said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Saturday.

On personal and baggage search of the passenger, gold weighing 2 kg was recovered, the statement issued by the Customs Department said.

The gold, valued at Rs 72.42 lakh, was seized and the passenger was arrested, it said. 

