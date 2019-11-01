Image Source : PTI Another DCP cheated; lakhs stolen from retired Addl DCP's house in Delhi. Representational image.

In a major case of theft, robbers broke into the home of a retired Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and escaped with gold, silver, cash and a debit card worth lakhs last week. Retired ADCP G.L. Meena's family was away for Diwali when the incident occured in his Laxmi Nagar residence on October 25. Neighbours informed the family a day after Diwali.

In another case, cyber criminals stole more than Rs 2 lakh from DCP Supreme Court - security S.K. Tewari's account by cloning his debit cards.

According to sources, on October 12 Tewari got two messages about Rs 1,76,000 being debited from his account, while the debit card was still with him. He immediately got the card blocked from the bank. To his dismay however, the same card was used to to conduct online shopping and buy items worth Rs 30,000 from Apple store.

These are not isolated incidents of criminals cheating senior police officers responsible for security in the national capital. Two months ago, cyber criminals had stolen Rs 30,000 from Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Katiyar's account while he was still in his office. The thieves were later arrested by the police.

No official statement has been issued by the Delhi Police in the two recent cases of theft. Attempts to contact the police too did not yield any result.

