Man drags Delhi Police constable for 1.5 km on car bonnet

A man dragged a Delhi Police constable holding on to the bonnet of his car for around 1.5 km near Samaypur Badli area of the capital on Diwali night. The constable was so much in shock that he filed the case against the driver only the next day.

According to sources, constables Praveen, Subhash, Chetram and Raj Kumar were on duty at Mukarba Chowk. They asked a car to stop at the check point and as constable Subhash tried to open the gate of the car, the driver increased the speed.

In order to save himself from the speeding car, constable Praveen jumped on the bonnet. To dislodge the constable from the bonnet, the driver increased the speed of the car and dragged him for about 1.5 km. When the constable was not able to hold on to the bonnet any longer, he jumped sideways due to which he suffered several injuries. The car driver then sped away.

Praveen was rushed to a hospital immediately where he has been declared out of danger.

Also Read: Delhi Police doubles 'PRAKHAR' anti-street crime vans

Also Read: Court directs Delhi police to lodge FIR against Hyundai for cheating customers