Cop shoots son inside police station

The son died on the spot, sources said. Representational image.

A police officer allegedly shot dead his son inside a police station in Gorakhpur on Thursday. The head constable, Arvind Yadav, had an argument with his son and then shot him dead inside the Chauri-Chaura police station. The son died on the spot, sources said.

The son, Vikas Yadav, was the constable's son from his first wife who lives in Ghazipur.

The constable has been arrested and his licensed weapon has been seized by the police, said circle officer Sumit Shukla.

