Business man asks four men to stop smoking ganja, gets killed

Thane Updated on: October 23, 2019 12:16 IST
A jeans factory owner was killed allegedly by four men when he asked them not to consume drugs in his premises in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the accused barged into the factory of Dileep Vinod Marwadi (25) in Ulhasnagar township to smoke 'ganja' (cannabis) at an isolated spot, a police spokesperson said.

When Marwadi objected to it, the accused allegedly stabbed him to death with a pair of scissors, she said.

On hearing Marwadi's screams, some of his neighbours alerted the police who rushed to the spot and detained the four accused.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and those detained were being questioned, she added.

