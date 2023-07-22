Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Shocker: Brother kills sister, carries severed head to police station in Barabanki

In a nerve-wrenching incident, a man walked with the severed head of his sister in a police station after allegedly killing her over her relationship, police said on Friday. The man was later arrested. The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fatehpur area here following an argument between 22-year-old Riyaz and his 18-year-old sister, Aashifa.

Riyaz allegedly severed the neck of his sister with a sharp weapon and was on his way to the police station with her head when the police arrested him, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Mishra said. Aashifa had recently eloped with her partner Chand Babu, a resident of the same village, Mishra said.

However, the police recovered Aashifa a few days later and sent Babu to jail based on a complaint filed by the woman's family members, he added. A police team reached the crime spot and sent the body for postmortem after collecting the required evidence, the ASP said.

According to locals, Riyaz was opposed to his sister's relationship and the duo often quarrelled over the issue, the police said. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, the ASP said.

ALSO READ | Assam woman lured with job offer, sold, forced into marriage in Haryana’s Jind; case registered

ALSO READ | UP shocker! Man kills mother, sister; injures father over family dispute in Prayagraj