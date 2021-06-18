Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bareilly: Man throws son off fourth floor, commits suicide

A 35-year-old man undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction at a hospital here allegedly threw his minor son from the fourth floor of the facility before jumping to his death on Friday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Deepak Kashyap, a resident of Bareilly's Gulab Nagar locality under Prem Nagar police station area, and his son Divyansh (9). Both died on the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Kashyap was admitted to the Gangasheel Hospital in Deen Dayal Puram four days ago for the treatment of his alcohol addiction. Divyansh had come to visit him with his aunt when the incident took place, he said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the officer said. Earlier, Kashyap ran a confectionery shop. However, he had shut the shop and was currently unemployed, the police said.

Kashyap's sister told police that he was a habitual drinker and his wife had also left him due to this. She had said that she would return only after he changed his habits.