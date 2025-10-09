'Agar shor machaya...': Delhi woman pours hot oil, red chilli powder on sleeping husband While he was sleeping, Dinesh suddenly felt a sharp pain and saw his wife, Sadhna, pouring boiling oil and red chilli powder on him. When Dinesh protested, his wife threatened him further and said: "Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi."

New Delhi:

A shocking case has been reported in Delhi where a woman allegedly poured boiling oil and red chilli powder on her husband while he was sleeping. The incident took place on October 2 in south Delhi's Madangir after Dinesh Kumar, a 28-year-old pharmaceutical firm worker, returned to his home and slept after eating his dinner.

While he was sleeping, Dinesh suddenly felt a sharp pain and saw his wife, Sadhna, pouring boiling oil and red chilli powder on him. When Dinesh protested, his wife threatened him further and said: "'Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi' (if you shout, I will pour more oil on you)."

However, unable to bear the pain, Dinesh kept shouting, which alerted his neighbours and the landlord. Anjali, the daughter of the house owner, was one of the people who made a run to check on Dinesh. "My father went upstairs to see what was happening. The door was locked. His wife had locked the door from inside. We asked them to open the door. When the door finally opened, we saw him writhing in pain and his wife hiding inside the house," she told news agency PTI.

Dinesh rushed to hospital

The landlord, along with his brother-in-law Ram Sagar, rushed to save Dinesh. When they arrived at Dinesh's house, they saw that Sadhna was taking him to the hospital. However, Anjali said they became suspicious of her after she headed towards the opposite direction. "My father stopped her, arranged an auto, and rushed Dinesh with Ram Sagar to the hospital," she said.

However, the Ram Sagar Hospital referred Dinesh to the Safdarjung Hospital after seeing the deep burns on his chest, face, and arms.

FIR registered

The police, meanwhile, have lodged a complaint at the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station and booked Sadhna under sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 124 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid) and 326 (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"My wife and daughter were sleeping nearby. Around 3.15 am, I suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain across my body. I saw my wife standing and pouring boiling oil on my torso and face. Before I could get up or call for help, she sprinkled red chilli powder on my burns," Dinesh alleged in his complaint, as reported by PTI.

Marital feud?

Dinesh, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been married to Sadhna for the past eight years, but the couple has had a troubled relationship. Two years ago, his wife filed a complaint with the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell, but the matter was settled through a compromise. A police source said the couple had a row on the day of the incident as well.

"Initial investigation suggested that there has been a dispute between the couple for a long time. A complaint was made against the man two years back, but the matter was resolved after mediation. Another complaint was filed against Dinesh some months ago," the source told PTI.