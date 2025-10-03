UP horror: Panic grips Meerut after video shows youth shot dead by friends; accused held after encounter A video showed 25-year-old Adil, a clothes seller, being shot dead. His body was found on Wednesday near a tubewell in Narhada village. Police suspect two friends, Hamza and Jul Qamar, lured him to the forest, rendered him unconscious, and shot him.

Meerut:

Panic gripped Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh after a video surfaced on social media showing a young man being shot dead, prompting police to launch an investigation on Friday.

The video reportedly shows the assailants knocking the victim to the ground before firing multiple rounds at him.

According to police, the body was found on Wednesday morning near a tubewell along a pathway in the forests of Narhada village, under the jurisdiction of Lohiannagar police station. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Adil, also known as Rehan, a resident of Radhna Wali Gali in the Lisari Gate police station area, who worked as a clothes seller.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Adil had been called out of his home on Tuesday afternoon by two friends, Hamza and Jul Qamar, who allegedly took him to the forest. Police suspect the accused rendered him unconscious before shooting him with a pistol.

Motive established, one held after encounter

SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh told PTI that the video had come to the police’s attention, and teams were formed to identify the men shown in it. A breakthrough came on Friday after the police nabbed one accused after an encounter. The accused suffered bullet injuries in his legs and has been taken into custody.

Speaking about the motive, SSP Vipin Tada said a few days ago, Hamza and Adil had a dispute, after which Hamza harboured hatred and planned to eliminate Adil. He involved Jul Qamar, who fired the shot, while Hamza recorded and circulated the video of Adil’s killing. Based on the video, police attempted to stop Jul Qamar during a check, but he opened fire when he realised he was surrounded. In police retaliation, Jul Qamar was shot in both legs and admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The police are also investigating his criminal history.

