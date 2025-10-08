Maharashtra: Nashik man kills mother out of 'boredom', reaches police station to surrender The police immediately took him into custody and searched the house. Upon reaching the house, the police found Yashodabai's body. The incident has shocked the entire neighborhood.

Nashik:

A chilling incident has come to light from Maharashtra’s Nashik, where a man killed his mother out of "boredom." The incident took place in the Shivajinagar area on Jail Road on Tuesday night.

58-year-old Arvind Murli Dhar Patil strangled his 80-year-old mother, Yashodabai Murli Dhar Patil, to death. After the murder, the accused Arvind himself went to Nashik Road Police Station to surrender.

"I was bored, so I killed my mother. Now arrest me," he said.

Accused nabbed

The police immediately took him into custody and searched the house. Upon reaching the house, the police found Yashodabai's body. The incident has shocked the entire neighborhood.

A murder case has been registered against the accused at Nashik Road Police Station.

According to information received, the accused Arvind, also known as Balu Patil, is reportedly mentally ill. He is married, but his wife left him some time ago due to his deteriorating mental condition. The police are currently investigating the case and have ordered a medical examination of the accused.

Game-addict man kills mother

Earlier on October 3, a game-addicted man killed her mother after being caught while stealing her jewellery to repay his debts in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Upon being questioned, he presented a fabricated story before police, claiming that he and his mother were attacked during a robbery at their house.

As per the police, Nikhil was addicted to online gaming and had lost substantial sums of money in it.

To repay the amount, he resorted to stealing his mother’s jewellery. His mother, Reshma Yadav, caught him red handed, which led to an altercation between the duo. In a fit of rage, he bludgeoned his mother to death.