23-year-old woman jumps to death from 6th floor of hotel in Noida, boyfriend booked

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a hotel here, with police booking her boyfriend on the charge of abetment of suicide, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at the hotel in Sector 49, where the woman was staying, the officials said.

"The woman had come from Odisha to meet her boyfriend who works at a private company here. An FIR has been registered against him on complaint from the woman's family,” a police official said.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) and further probe is underway. The body has been sent for post mortem, the police added.