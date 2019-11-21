Image Source : FILE 2 held for cloning ATM cards at spa centre in Dwarka

Two men running a spa centre have been arrested for their involvement in cloning ATM cards in Dwarka on, police said on Wednesday. The police nabbed Rajesh Sharma (52) and Shamsher (22) at Sector 20 marble market in Dwarka on Monday.

A trap was laid after police received information that the fraudsters would come at the location around 10 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Around 10.30 pm, Sharma was arrested and later, on his instance, Shamsher was also held, the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that in August they rented a spa centre in Dwarka Sec-10 where they placed a cloning machine.

Around two to three customers used to pay for services through their cards. As soon as the customer entered his PIN, the machine stored the data, police said. The accused would then tell the customers that the machine was not working and get the payment done from other swapping machines, the DCP said.

Later, they downloaded the stored data in a laptop and further transferred it to blank cards of different banks by using MSR machine, Alphonse said.

They would wait for 15 to 20 days and then used to withdraw money from ATMs. The accused used 500 cloned cards and withdrew over Rs 25 lakh, he said. Total 11 cloning devices, 100 cloned cards of different banks, one laptop and a magnetic strip reader machine were recovered from their possession, they added.

