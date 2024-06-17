19-year-old arrested for kidnapping, killing minor girl in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

The Rajasthan Police detained a 19-year-old man on Sunday, June 16, for allegedly kidnapping and subsequently killing a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh. The accused, identified as Arjun Prajapati, also from Madhya Pradesh, brought the girl to Jaipur, where an argument broke out between them, leading to the fatal attack. The girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the police reported.

Significantly, according to the local media reports, the accused, who was arrested at Bindayaka police station, had moved to Nimeda village in Jaipur about two months ago with the deceased and has been working as laborers in the area. However, Prajapati, originally hails from Nimeda, Sirsi Road, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, the reports suggest.

Complaint lodged against accused

Meanwhile, the girl's parents has lodged an official complaint against Prajapati on Saturday, June 15. Based on their complaint, a case was registered under the charges of rape and murder, along with violations of the POCSO Act and SC-ST Act.

The police informed, that the accused has been presently taken in police remand for further interrogation. He was produced in the court on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)



READ MORE | Uttar Pradesh: Man shot dead by brothers for marrying eldest sibling’s widow in Bhagpat

READ MORE | Delhi: Six held, including 2 minors, for involvement in Rs 70 lakh robbery case in Chandni Chowk