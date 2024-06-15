Uttar Pradesh: Man shot dead by brothers for marrying eldest sibling’s widow in Bhagpat

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A man was killed by his brothers allegedly for getting married to the widow of their eldest sibling in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, the police said on Saturday (June 15). The deceased was identified as Yashveer, 32, son of Ishwar. The police received a call on Friday night which informed them of a man been shot dead, Additional Superintendent of Police Baghpat NP Singh said. The police said that during the initial probe, it was found that Yashveer was killed by his elder brothers.

Ishwar had four sons – Sukhveer, Omveer, Udayveer and Yashveer. After Sukhveer passed away last year, his wife Ritu married his younger brother Yashveer, Singh added.

However, the marriage did not go down well with other siblings which led to frequent quarrels within the family, the ASP said.

How did the incident take place?

On Friday night, Yashveer, who is a bus driver in the national capital, returned home after duty when Omveer and Udayveer were in an inebriated state and the duo argued with their mother. The argument soon escalated and they shot Yashveer dead, the police said.

The police have arrested Udayveer and Omveer. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the ASP added.

(With PTI inputs)

