Delhi: Six arrested, including 2 minors, for involvement in Rs 70 lakh robbery case in Chandni Chowk

Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals, including two minors, in connection with a robbery involving Rs 70 lakh in Naya Bazar, Chandni Chowk. The heist occurred at the Govind Agency in the Lahori Gate area of Chandni Chowk on June 9. The complainant, 76-year-old Chaggo Mal Pande, who works as a cash collection staff at Govind Agency, said he was held at gunpoint and robbed of approximately Rs 23 lakh in cash. In addition to this, another bag containing uncounted money was also stolen during the robbery.

Searches carried out in three cities

An eight-member team of Delhi Police carried out searches in Mussoorie, Dehradun, and Delhi and arrested six suspects within 28 hours. Total cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh was also recovered. Delhi Police said acting on crucial CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the police were able to trace the movements of the suspects and arrested them within 28 hours of the crime being reported.

Accused have been identified

The three accused have been identified as Chinar Amariya (23), Paras (20), and Sharad (19), along with a juvenile, from Mussoorie. During the operation, authorities recovered Rs 14.3 lakh in cash from the suspects, as well as shares valued at Rs 1.2 lakh and a motorcycle. Additionally, three other suspects, including Rohit (20), were arrested in Dehradun. From this group, the police seized Rs 9.4 lakh in cash and three mobile phones worth Rs 4.5 lakh, which had been purchased from the stolen money. Two suspects still remain at large. The Delhi Police team has stated that they are conducting continuous raids in an effort to apprehend the remaining suspects and recover the rest of the stolen money.

Criminal held after evading arrest for 10 years

Earlier on Thursday, a criminal, evading arrest for over a decade, was made to fall for a honey trap by the Delhi Police whose constable posed as a woman on social media, officials said. The cop created a fake Instagram handle to trap 45-year-old Bunty, accused in 20 cases of snatching, theft, possession of illegal arms and bootlegging at different police stations in Delhi, they said. "The accused was declared as a proclaimed offender (PO) by city court on June 26, 2013, in a case registered against him in Tilak Nagar Police Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

