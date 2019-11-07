10 cyber criminals arrested in Jharkhand

Ten cyber criminals were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Thursday, police said. The cyber police in a special drive arrested the criminals from two villages in the district. The police seized 28 mobile phones, six bank passbooks, 19 ATM cards, one vehicle, two bikes and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash from them.

The police first arrested Girish Mandal, Sujit Mandal, Amar Kumar and two others from Jaggadih village. The other five, including Rabbani Ansari, Sarfaraz Ansari, Tahir Ansari were arrested from Murlipahari village.

The arrested criminals used to target people through e-wallet, UPI and other such medium to earn money easily.

Jharkhand's Deoghar and Jamtara districts have turned out to be the cybercrime hubs in the state.

In recent years, over 50 cyber criminals have been arrested from the two districts.

According to the police, people in poor economic condition have built properties in the districts from the money amassed by committing cyber thefts. The properties of 13 cyber criminals have been attached in Jamatara district.

