Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh: Two held with ganja worth Rs 16 lakh in Dhamtari

The police have arrested two men with cannabis worth about Rs 16 lakh in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district. Accused Chandrabhan Singh, alias Kalla, and Yashwant Sahu, alias Manish, both aged 30, were trying to transport the ganja consignment from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday night searched a truck at a checkpost on National Highway 30 under the Borai police station limits. The police recovered 80 kg of cannabis worth nearly Rs 16 lakh from the truck, said an official.

The duo told the police that they were trying to smuggle the drug from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Congress will get more seats than 2018 in Chhattisgarh election, says Bhupesh Baghel

ALSO READ | Mahadev app row: Courier alleges frame-up, denies delivering cash