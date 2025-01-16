Chhattisgarh: Two police personnel injured in IED blast planted by Naxalites in Bijapur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

IED blast: At least two jawans were injured on Thursday in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites near Putkel village under Basaguda police station area in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said police. The injured jawans have been evacuated and are out of danger.

Eight jawans among 9 killed in Naxals attack

In their deadliest strike on security forces in Chhattisgarh in two years, Naxals blew up a vehicle using a 60-70 kg strong IED near Ambeli village under the Kutru police station area at around 2.15 pm on January 6. Eight security personnel, four each from District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters- both units of state police- who were travelling in the SUV and the driver were killed on the spot, located around 70 km from the Bijapur district headquarters, the official said.

Police suspect the powerful IED was planted a long time back along the route used by security personnel.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said that the explosive device went off when DRG personnel from Dantewada district were returning in their Scorpio vehicle after conducting an anti-Naxalite operation.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

Also Read: Encounter breaks out between Naxalites, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma