Naxals use villagers as human shields during encounters in Chhattisgarh

In a disturbing turn of events, Naxals in Chhattisgarh reportedly have used villagers, including minors, as human shields during an encounter with the security forces in the Narayanpur district of the state. Police sources divulged these details on Tuesday while explaining the incident that took place last week in the rugged Abujhmad region.

During the intense firefight, which occurred on December 12, Naxals allegedly forced local villagers to shield their fighters, putting them at significant risk. Authorities confirmed that four civilians were injured during the exchange of gunfire. Among the injured were two women. Naxal militia members took advantage of villagers carrying supplies for the rebels and used them as a shield for their leader, Karthik, who is an important Maoist leader from Odisha, to save him from security forces' attack.

Seven Naxals killed, including wanted Maoist leader

In the gunbattle, a joint team of security personnel from the police and paramilitary forces succeeded in killing seven Naxals, including two women. Notably, one of the slain was Karthik, a member of the Odisha state committee of the Maoist insurgent group. Karthik, who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders in the region.

Police officials, including IGP Sunderraj P, informed that the encounter took place in the hilly regions near the villages of Kalhaza and Dondarbeda in the southern parts of Abujhmad. The joint forces were actively pursuing wanted Naxals, who were disturbing the peace in the region, and had neutralized several insurgents in the course of the encounter.

Civilians caught in crossfire

Sunderraj confirmed that the Naxals have deliberately put the local villagers into harm's way to protect themselves as shields for the continued exchange of gunfire. "Our initial investigations reveal that the Naxals have used the villagers for protecting themselves while firing at security personnel by keeping the villagers in the line of fire," he said. Immediate first aid was given to the injured villagers and later taken to the hospital for further treatment, according to police.

Investigations are underway into reports that several Naxals were hurt in the encounter as suspected rebels get medical attention in the jungle areas nearby. Investigations into the incident are ongoing; more details will be divulged as authorities gather more information in the said case.