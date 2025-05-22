CoBRA commando, Naxal killed in ongoing operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is the CRPF’s specialised jungle warfare unit and plays a leading role in counter-insurgency operations in regions affected by Left Wing Extremism.

New Delhi:

A CoBRA commando of the CRPF and a Naxalite were killed on Thursday during an ongoing anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to officials.

The operation is underway in the Tumrel village area and is being led by the 210th battalion of the CRPF’s CoBRA unit, with support from the Chhattisgarh Police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), they said.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that another CoBRA commando has been injured in the exchange.

An Indian Air Force helicopter has been deployed to evacuate the injured, officials added.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is the CRPF’s specialised jungle warfare unit and plays a leading role in counter-insurgency operations in regions affected by Left Wing Extremism.

Security forces are carrying out sustained operations across Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states as part of the Union government's target to eliminate the threat by March next year.

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region continues to be a key stronghold of Naxalite activity and remains the primary focus of these operations.

On Wednesday, at least 27 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh Police in forest areas along the Narayanpur-Bijapur border. Among those killed was Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, the 70-year-old general secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist) and one of the group’s top commanders.