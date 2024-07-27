Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxalite carrying Rs 13 lakh collective reward across 3 states, surrenders in Kabirdham

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In the latest development, a woman Naxalite carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 13 lakh surrendered in front of the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday, a police official said. She carried the bounty in three states.

The official said that the Naxalite woman identified as Hidme Kowasi alias Ranita (22) was active as part of the MMC zonal committee and Gondia-Rajnandgaon-Balaghat (GRB) division's Tanda/Malajkhand area committee member (ACM) of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

He said that the woman carried a collective bounty of Rs 13 lakh across three states, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, she was wanted and had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each. Additionally, in Madhya Pradesh, she carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh.

The official said, "She carried a bounty on her head of Rs 5 lakh each in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra as well as Rs 3 lakh in Madhya Pradesh. She was involved in 19 incidents of Naxal violence in Balaghat in MP and three acts of violence in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district in Chhattisgarh."

Kowasi laid down arms citing disappointment with atrocities committed by senior Naxalites and the inhuman and hollow Naxal ideology, the official added. He also said that she would be given Rs 25,000 as financial aid and other facilities under the state government's rehabilitation policy.

Earlier on July 6, five Naxalites surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Giving details about the surrender, the officials had said the Naxalites turned themselves in before senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police. They surrendered siting the atrocities committed by the Naxalites on the tribal population claiming their ideology as "inhuman and hollow".

Two of the Naxalites who surrendered, carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on their heads. Another Naxalite named, Kartam Sukka alias Hadma carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. Moreover, Siyam Badra carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Five Naxalites, with bounties worth lakhs, surrender in Sukma