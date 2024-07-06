Chhattisgarh: Five Naxalites, with bounties worth lakhs, surrender in Sukma

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a major success in anti-Naxal operation, five Naxalites on Saturday surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said. Giving details about the surrender, the Naxalites turned themselves in before senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police. They surrendered siting the atrocities committed by the Naxalites on the tribal population claiming their ideology as "inhuman and hollow".

Naxalites impressed by 'Puna Narkom'

Like many others who dropped weapons in the past, these five Naxalites found the police's rehabilitation drive as an impressive method. Notably, Sukma police run a rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom', which means 'new dawn' in the native Gondi language. They were also impressed by the state government's Naxalism elimination policy.

The officials further said that two of the Naxalites who surrendered, carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on their heads. Another Naxalite named, Kartam Sukka alias Hadma carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. Moreover, Siyam Badra carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. The officials further said that Madkam Hadma, a member of Sindurguda Revolutionary Party Committee, surrendered with a firearm, adding that the surrendered Naxalites would get benefits as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

12 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur

Earlier on June 29, 12 Naxalites including a rewarded Naxalite couple surrendered in Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The Naxalites surrendered before the security forces. Police officials gave the information and said that 12 Naxalites of Bhairamgarh Area Committee, Gangalur Area Committee and National Park Area Committee surrendered before the security forces in front of senior police officers in the district. The surrendered Naxalites were given a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 each under the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government. Notably, nearly 130 Naxalites have surrendered before the security forces so far this year.

(With PTI Inputs)

