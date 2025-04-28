Chhattisgarh: Two Pakistanis arrested for fraudulently obtaining Indian documents on exit deadline day Two Pakistani nationals, Iftikhar Sheikh and Arnish Sheikh, were arrested in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, for fraudulently obtaining Indian voter ID cards and other documents using false information. Both held valid Pakistani passports and Long Term Visas.

Raigarh:

Two Pakistani nationals were arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district for allegedly securing Indian voter ID cards and other documents by providing false information, police said. The accused, Iftikhar Sheikh (29) and Arnish Sheikh (25), originally from Karachi, hold valid Pakistani passports and Long Term Visas (LTVs). They had been residing in Kodatarai village under the Jutemill police station area.

During a district-wide crackdown to identify illegal foreigners, police received information about the two staying at the house of one Yakub Sheikh. An investigation revealed that Iftikhar and Arnish had fraudulently obtained Indian documents by submitting false details to authorities.

They were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 199 (false statement), 200 (use of false declaration), 419 (cheating by personation), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 34 (common intention). Further investigation is underway, officials said.

The arrests came on the day the exit deadline expired for 12 categories of Pakistani nationals holding short-term visas, following tightened measures announced after the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists.