Chhattisgarh: NIA raids six locations in search of maoist suspects involved in killing of BJP leader The BJP leader was shot dead with an INSAS rifle in October 2023 and the case was taken over by NIA on March 8, 2024.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh linked to suspects associated with CPI (Maoist) as part of its investigation into the murder of BJP leader Birju Ram Taram.

The central agency team conducted extensive searches at six locations in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh, near the Maharashtra border. According to an official statement, the agency seized mobile phones, laptops, a printer, a hard disk, a memory card, a pen drive, and other incriminating materials/documents from the suspects' premises.

As per the NIA, the searches were conducted at residential premises of sympathisers and overground workers (OGWs) of the proscribed terrorist organisation as part of NIA's investigation in the case. "The sympathisers/OGWs were suspected to be involved in harbouring, sheltering and providing logistical assistance to armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) involved in the brutal killing of Taram," said the statement issued by the NIA.

Birju Ram Taram, a tribal BJP leader, was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his home in Sarkheda village, located in the Naxal-affected Aundhi police station area, in October 2023. The NIA took over the investigation of the case on March 8, 2024.

(With ANI inputs)

