Historic first vote: Chhattisgarh’s Sukma villagers cast ballots after 75 years Sukma villagers in Chhattisgarh cast their votes for the first time in 75 years, marking a shift towards democracy and development in the Naxal-affected region.

In a landmark moment for democracy, residents of Keralapenda village in Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-affected Sukma district cast their votes for the first time since India’s independence. This historic event took place during the third phase of the panchayat elections on Sunday, marking a significant step towards political participation and development in the region.

A resident of Keralapenda shared his excitement with news agency ANI, saying, "I voted for the first time. We had never voted before." Another villager expressed hope for change, stating that for the first time, locals had the opportunity to present their demands before political leaders.

"After 75 years, we are voting. People from nearby villages are also coming to cast their votes. I am happy that we are moving towards development," he said.

Increased voter participation in Naxal-affected regions

The trend of increased voter participation was also observed during the second phase of panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, another Naxal-affected region. Enthusiastic participation was seen from villagers in remote areas, including those within the national park region, which has long been considered a Naxalite stronghold.

Security forces had recently intensified operations against left-wing extremism, eliminating 31 CPI (Maoist) insurgents in the region. The villagers’ participation in elections signals a shift towards democracy and development, despite past fears and threats from insurgents.

70 km journey to cast cotes

Demonstrating their strong belief in democracy, hundreds of potential voters from five villages, including Sendra in Bijapur, overcame challenging terrain to reach polling booths for the second phase of elections. Some villagers travelled up to 70 kilometers, crossing dense forests, rivers, and streams to exercise their voting rights in Bhopalpattanam. The participation of elderly voters further underscored their determination to be part of the democratic process.

By taking part in the elections, these villagers not only affirmed their faith in democracy but also expressed their willingness to join the mainstream development process.

Diminishing influence of Naxal insurgency

The increasing voter turnout in once-Naxal-dominated areas reflects the villagers’ growing rejection of violence and extremism. The recent security operation that led to the killing of 31 Maoists has significantly reduced insurgent influence, giving people the confidence to engage in democratic practices.

This historic election marks a new chapter for Chhattisgarh’s remote villages, highlighting their aspirations for peace, progress, and inclusion in India’s democratic framework.