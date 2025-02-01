Chhattisgarh's Mutvendi village, once a Naxal hotspot, gets its first school under 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme

Follow us on Image Source : X Chhattisgarh's Mutvendi village gets its first school

Once a Naxal hotspot, Bijapur district's Mutvendi village, got its first-ever school under the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme. Students attended the school in Blue-colored uniforms, with smiles on their faces. Authorities gave school bags and other supplies to these students. According to the Chhattisgarh government, Niyad Nellnar means "Your ideal village".

What is Niyad Nellnar Yojana

As per the government, under Niyad Nellnar Yojana, Chhattisgarh government aims to provide all basic facilities to the people residing in the village.

This scheme is being implemented in 5 districts of the state namely Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Kanker, in which 90 villages around 23 security camps in total 8 development blocks of these districts are being developed. By running schemes of various departments in the villages falling within a radius of 5 km of these security camps, saturation of basic facilities and individual schemes run by the government is to be done in these villages.

Ten Naxalites surrender in Bijapur

Ten Naxalites, five of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 6 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday. Of these, Arjun Madkam alias Arjun Genne (20) was the Niyamgiri area committee member under Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) division of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, an official said.

Hadma Tati alias Morli (38) was the Palaguda Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) Jantana Sarkar vice-president and headed the Chetna Natya Mandli, a cultural wing of the Maoists. Hunga Madvi alias Pedda (42) was the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) head, while Bhima Madvi alias Nandu Bhima (34) and Nanda Madkam alias Kayar Nanda (45) were the Jantana Sarkar presidents of Errapalli and Palaguda RPCs.

(With inputs from agencies)