Chhattisgarh: Five killed, as many injured after structure collapses at steel plant in Raipur

Raipur:

As many as five workers were killed after a structure at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur collapsed on Friday. Five other workers were injured in the incident.

The mishap occurred in the Siltara area at Godavari Ispat Ltd on the outskirts of the capital city, a senior cop said. A comprehensive rescue operation has been launched in the area.

"Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was sent to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. As per preliminary information, five workers were killed and five others sustained injuries," PTI quoted the officer as saying.