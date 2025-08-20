Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion: Three first-term MLAs take oath as ministers | Check names Since the formation of the state (in 2000), which has a 90-member assembly, 13 MLAs, including the chief minister, have traditionally been part of the cabinet. Before this expansion, the Chhattisgarh cabinet had 11 members, including CM Sai.

Raipur:

Three BJP legislators were inducted into Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's cabinet on Wednesday, increasing its strength to 14, the largest in the state's history, which has traditionally had 13 ministers. Governor Ramen Deka administered the oath of office and secrecy to BJP legislators at a function held in the Raj Bhavan.

CM Sai, assembly speaker Raman Singh, state ministers and other leaders attended the function.

Three MLAs inducted in Chhattisgarh cabinet

The three ministers inducted into the Cabinet are: Rajesh Agrawal, Guru Khushwant Saheb, and Gajendra Yadav, all first-time MLAs.

The portfolios of the newly-appointed ministers were yet to be announced.

The expanded cabinet reflects a balance of caste and regional representation. Of the three newly inducted ministers, Yadav hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, Saheb from Scheduled Caste and Agrawal from the general category.

How many ministers can be in Chhattisgarh Cabinet?

Since its formation of the state in 2000, Chhattisgarh, with a 90-member assembly, has traditionally had a 13-member cabinet, including the chief minister. Before Wednesday's expansion, CM Vishnu Deo Sai's council had 11 ministers.

According to sources, the state has now adopted the "Haryana model," allowing 14 ministers, including the CM, in a 90-member assembly. Constitutional provisions cap the size of a council of ministers at 15 per cent of the assembly’s strength. In Chhattisgarh’s case, 15 per cent of 90 equals 13.5, making room for 14 cabinet members.

The BJP came to power in the state by defeating the Congress in the 2023 assembly elections, winning 54 seats against Congress's 35, while the Gondwana Gantantra Party secured one seat.

