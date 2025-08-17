CM Vishnu Deo Sai to represent Chhattisgarh on global stage at Osaka World Expo 2025 World Expos, organised by the Bureau International des Expositions, are global stages for breakthrough technologies and sustainable development.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh is set to carve out its unique identity at the prestigious World Expo 2025 in Osaka, which is being held from April 13 to October 13, 2025. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has been specially invited to represent the state at this global platform. The theme of the Expo is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives" with sub-themes of "Saving Lives", "Empowering Lives", and "Connecting Lives".

World Expos, organised by the Bureau International des Expositions, are global stages for breakthrough technologies and sustainable development. At Osaka, the overarching concept is “People’s Living Lab”, celebrating global innovation and co-creation of a sustainable future. More than 160 countries and 9 international organisations are participating.

India making strong mark at Expo by showcasing its achievements

India is making a strong mark at the Expo by showcasing its achievements in information technology, space technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, tourism, culture, infrastructure, and railways. The Indian Pavilion, titled "Bharat Mandap", is presenting an amalgamation of ancient Indian wisdom with cutting-edge innovation. The Pavilion is drawing crowds with Yoga sessions, dazzling Bharatanatyam performances, Bollywood screenings, and a special Chandrayaan Zone highlighting India’s success in space exploration.

Chhattisgarh already made its presence felt with a glimpse of its world-famous Dhokra Art under the ODOP initiative, which enthralled the global audience with its unique metal craftsmanship. Alongside, departments like the Ministry of Railways and ISRO, and states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, and Gujarat have put up vibrant showcases of their artistic and technological journeys.

Chhattisgarh to highlight its rich cultural heritage and modern progress

Taking this further, Chhattisgarh will now display its own dedicated state stall at the expansive Expo site at Yumeshima Island in Konohanaku. This participation is on the invitation of the Indian Trade Promotion Organization, Government of India. Under the leadership of CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh will highlight its rich cultural heritage and modern progress in technology, trade, and infrastructure. The state is also collaborating with the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, for its Expo showcase.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Chhattisgarh's participation will not only project the state's achievements on a global stage but also place Chhattisgarh firmly on the world map of industrial growth while strengthening its image as an investor-friendly hub.

