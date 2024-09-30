Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses progress of national highway projects in state

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai participated in a meeting chaired by Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, CM Sai and Gadkari reviewed the progress of the national highway projects in the state.

CM Sai, accompanied by Deputy CM Arun Sao, arrived for the meeting in Delhi on Sunday night. In the meeting, special attention was given to issues related to clearance from the Forest Department, revenue and mining, as these are causing obstacles in many projects. Earlier, Gadkari hoped that the review would resolve all pending issues and the projects could be taken forward rapidly.

Discussions on ongoing projects in Chhattisgarh

The purpose of the meeting was to review the construction work of the ongoing highway projects in Chhattisgarh. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had previously said that the state of Chhattisgarh has always been supportive of the successful implementation of highway projects, but some projects are still running at a slow pace due to various obstacles.

Chhattisgarh-Ayodhya National Highway

During the review, the progress of the national highway project connecting Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya was also discussed. The project got approval from the central government in the last review meeting. The proposed route connecting Ayodhya is considered important for Chhattisgarh from a religious and tourism point of view.

The Chhattisgarh-Ayodhya National Highway was proposed by CM Sai on July 18 when he met Gadkari. Chhattisgarh CMO had then stated that Gadkari directed the officials to go on with the proposal. Notably, 20 National Highways are running across the state. Emphasising the need for more route development for seamless connectivity, he had proposed 13 works along with two national highways Raigarh-Dharamjaigarh-Mainpat-Ambikapur-Uttar Pradesh border and Kawardha-Rajnandgaon-Bhanupratappur-Antagarh-Narayanpur-Gidam-Dantewada-Sukma. The Raigarh-UP highway will facilitate connectivity with Ayodhya.

