Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to meet Gadkari tomorrow to review progress of National Highways in state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday night to attend the review meeting, chaired by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 30. During the meeting, the progress of the ongoing National Highway projects in the state of Chhattisgarh will be discussed. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and officials of the Public Works Department, Revenue, Mining and Forest Departments of the state have also been asked to be present in the meeting.

Review on National Highway projects

The purpose of the meeting is to review the construction work of the ongoing highway projects in Chhattisgarh. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the state of Chhattisgarh has always been supportive of the successful implementation of highway projects, but some projects are still running at a slow pace due to various obstacles. Through this meeting, efforts will be made to remove these obstacles.

Special attention on pending issues

Notably, Union Minister Gadkari has been reviewing the progress of ongoing projects in many states including Chhattisgarh to execute the work timely and efficiently. In the meeting, special attention will be given to issues related to clearance from the Forest Department, revenue and mining, as these are causing obstacles in many projects. Nitin Gadkari hopes that the review will resolve all pending issues and the projects can be taken forward rapidly.

Progress review of project connecting Ayodhya

In the last review meeting, the national highway project connecting Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya got approval from the central government. The progress of that project will also be assessed in this meeting. The proposed route connecting Ayodhya is considered important for Chhattisgarh from a religious and tourism point of view.

