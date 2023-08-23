Chhattisgarh: ED raids reaction to pre-poll surveys predicting massive rout for BJP, says Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Congress on Wednesday termed Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma a reaction to the pre-poll surveys in the state that have predicted a rout for the BJP. The Congress party further said that their government will not be bogged down by such threats.

The probing agency earlier today searched the premises of Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vinod Verma in Raipur.

Reacting to the development, Bhupesh Baghel took a dig at the BJP-led government in the Centre saying, "Respected Prime Minister and Amit Shah... thank you very much for the 'priceless gift' you have given by sending ED to my political advisor and OSD on my birthday today."

Congress leader Pawan Khera, who is the chairman of the party's media and publicity department, took to X and said, "The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP. Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us.”

Soon, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also hit out at the Modi government and reiterated Bhupesh Baghel's 'Birthday Gift' jibe at the Centre adding that the raids will follow in every that state where elections are due to be held.

"Elections are coming there (in Chhattisgarh). Wherever there are elections, the ED raids will be there. Today is the birthday of Bhupesh Baghel. So, the ED has given him a birthday gift," he told reporters.

The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.

Assembly elections in the state are due to be held later this year.

ALSO READ | ED raids Chhattisgarh CM advisor's premises, Bhupesh Baghel reacts | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: EC to hold bypoll for vacant Rajya Sabha seat on September 15