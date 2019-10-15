Sewa Service Trains Flagged Off: 7 Things You Should Know

Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
​Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has flagged off 9 Sewa Service trains through a video conference from New Delhi Railway Station. These Sewa Service Trains will ply in various states across the country. Here is all you need to know about Sewa Service Trains.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2019 15:59 IST
Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has flagged off 9 Sewa Service trains through a video conference from New Delhi Railway Station. These Sewa Service Trains will ply in various states across the country. Here is all you need to know about Sewa Service Trains:

  1. Sewa Service Trains are short-haul trains. 
  2. They will ensure better connectivity between smaller towns and important cities. 
  3. The initiative of Sewa Service Trains will ensure last mile connectivity. 
  4. These will better utilise the rolling stock. 
  5. Diversion of short distance traffic from road to Railways will also help ease vehicular traffic from the roads, ensuring congestion free movement.
  6. Daily trains have been introduced between Delhi and Shamli, Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh town, Murkongselex and Dibrugarh, Kota and Jhalawar city and Coimbatore and Palani. 
  7. The other Sewa Service Trains will run from Vadnagar to Mahesana, Asarya to Himmatnagar, Karur to Salem, Yesvantpur to Tumkur and Coimbatore to Pollachi. These will run six days a week. 

