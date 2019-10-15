Sewa Service Trains Flagged Off: 7 Things You Should Know

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has flagged off 9 Sewa Service trains through a video conference from New Delhi Railway Station. These Sewa Service Trains will ply in various states across the country. Here is all you need to know about Sewa Service Trains:
- Sewa Service Trains are short-haul trains.
- They will ensure better connectivity between smaller towns and important cities.
- The initiative of Sewa Service Trains will ensure last mile connectivity.
- These will better utilise the rolling stock.
- Diversion of short distance traffic from road to Railways will also help ease vehicular traffic from the roads, ensuring congestion free movement.
- Daily trains have been introduced between Delhi and Shamli, Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh town, Murkongselex and Dibrugarh, Kota and Jhalawar city and Coimbatore and Palani.
- The other Sewa Service Trains will run from Vadnagar to Mahesana, Asarya to Himmatnagar, Karur to Salem, Yesvantpur to Tumkur and Coimbatore to Pollachi. These will run six days a week.
