Girl killed, three others injured after Jaguar car crashes on Noida's Bhangel elevated road A speeding Jaguar car crashed on Noida's Bhangel Elevated Road, killing a young girl and injuring three others. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

Noida:

A horrific road accident took place on Noida's Bhangel elevated road on Tuesday, leaving a young girl dead and three others critically injured. The high-speed collision involved a Jaguar car and caused massive damage, triggering panic among commuters in the area. According to preliminary reports, the luxury car was travelling at a very high speed when it collided violently. Eyewitnesses said the crash was so intense that the sound of the collision could be heard from a distance and nearby vehicles came to an abrupt halt.

This is breaking news. More details to be added.