Girl killed, three others injured after Jaguar car crashes on Noida's Bhangel elevated road

A horrific road accident took place on Noida's Bhangel elevated road on Tuesday, leaving a young girl dead and three others critically injured. The high-speed collision involved a Jaguar car and caused massive damage, triggering panic among commuters in the area. According to preliminary reports, the luxury car was travelling at a very high speed when it collided violently. Eyewitnesses said the crash was so intense that the sound of the collision could be heard from a distance and nearby vehicles came to an abrupt halt.
This is breaking news. More details to be added.