Girl killed, three others injured after Jaguar car crashes on Noida's Bhangel elevated road

A speeding Jaguar car crashed on Noida's Bhangel Elevated Road, killing a young girl and injuring three others. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

An image of the crashed Jaguar car on the Bhangel elevated road.
An image of the crashed Jaguar car on the Bhangel elevated road.
Reported BySanjay Sah  Edited ByAnurag Roushan  
Published: , Updated:
Noida:

A horrific road accident took place on Noida's Bhangel elevated road on Tuesday, leaving a young girl dead and three others critically injured. The high-speed collision involved a Jaguar car and caused massive damage, triggering panic among commuters in the area. According to preliminary reports, the luxury car was travelling at a very high speed when it collided violently. Eyewitnesses said the crash was so intense that the sound of the collision could be heard from a distance and nearby vehicles came to an abrupt halt.

This is breaking news. More details to be added. 

Noida Road Accident
