Attention! Now book entire train or coach through IRCTC FTR; Here's all you need to know

IRCTC FTR: Good news! Now, book an entire train or coach for travelling to your destination. IRCTC's FTR (full tariff rate) registration allows passengers or organisations to make bookings for an entire train or a coach via ftr.irctc.co.in.

According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), online booking of FTR train is allowed for journey starting from stations of all railways. The chartered coach can be attached or detached only in those stations where the train stoppage is 10 minutes or more.

Here's all you need to know about IRCTC FTR registration

IRCTC FTR | Booking period

The Full Tariff Reservation (FTR) registration can be done a maximum of 6 months in advance and a minimum 30 days prior to the date of journey.

IRCTC FTR | Coach & Train booking

Depending on technical feasibility, the party can book a maximum of two coaches on FTR in a single train. Meanwhile, in case of train booking, the party can book a maximum of 24 coaches in FTR train including two SLR coaches or generator car as mandatory. The minimum composition of FTR train will be 18 coaches.

IRCTC FTR | Security Deposit

To make train reservation through IRCTC FTR, one has to provide the booking type, journey details of coaches, route and other details in the online form along with the payment of registration cum security deposit of Rs 50,000 per coach. Beyond seven days of journey period, an additional Rs 10,000 per day per coach will be payable and added in registration amount.

Even for booking of a train with less than 18 coaches, registration amount for 18 coaches (including a minimum of two SLR coaches) i.e., a total of Rs 9 lakh is to be paid.

Beyond 18 passenger coaches, an additional Rs 50,000 per coach will be added in the registration amount. For tour period beyond seven days, an additional Rs 10,000 per day per coach will be added in registration amount. Even for booking of a train with less than 18 coaches, registration amount for 18 coaches as a minimum will be charged.

Party will be provided with an automatically generated reference number after the payment is made. This reference number may be quoted for all future correspondences.

It may be noted that you can make payment of security deposit within six days of FTR request initiation date. If payment is deducted and FTR not generated, you should wait till seven days of FTR request initiation date.

IRCTC FTR | Double payment

In case of excess amount paid, excess amount subtracting the requisite amount will be refunded back to the account from which it was done. Please note that amount less than Rs. 1 will not be refunded. Therefore, you are requested to pay exact amount as quoted in challan.

IRCTC FTR | Payment of Fare

Payment as advised by IRCTC shall be paid in full before 7 working days in advance or before the date intimated by IRCTC whichever is earlier. All payments to IRCTC shall be made as online transaction only.

IRCTC FTR | Security Deposit Refund

IRCTC will refund the security deposit, duly adjusting any undercharges as advised by Railways, provided party has submitted the filled up Train Folder and No Dues Certificate from Railways.

IRCTC FTR | Cancellation

2% of the security deposit will be charged if the FTR request is cancelled by the party before the receipt of provisional approval is intimated by IRCTC. 10% of the security deposit will be charged as cancellation charges if the requisition of special train/coaches is cancelled before 48 hours of scheduled departure and FTR Status is at least Provisionally Approved. Full security deposit will be forfeit if the requisition of special train/coaches is cancelled from 48 hours to 24 hours before of scheduled departure and journey fare is not paid. 25% of the chargeable fare is charged as cancellation charges, if the cancellation is done from 24 hours to 4 hours before of scheduled departure of the train. 50% of the chargeable fare is charged as cancellation charges, if the cancellation is done within 4 hours of the schedule departure of the train or afterwards. No charges will be levied in case the FTR request is found unfeasible/cancelled on IRCTC/Railway account. Full deposit will be refunded in such case.

The registration can be done either via IRCTC website- ftr.irctc.co.in or on UTS counter of journey commencing station.

IRCTC FTR Booking Allowed Trains List

Here's the list of trains which provides FTR booking-

