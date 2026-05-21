PM-KISAN 23rd instalment: When can farmers expect the next Rs 2,000 tranche? All you need to know

New Delhi:

Millions of farmers across the country are now awaiting the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The government annually provides Rs 6,000 to farmers as financial assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme. This amount is transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts in three equal instalments. Farmers are now eagerly awaiting the date of the next Rs 2,000 instalment.

When will the 23rd instalment come?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 22nd instalment of PM Kisan in Guwahati, Assam, on March 13, 2026. Based on past records, the next instalment of the scheme, the 23rd, is expected to be released in June or July 2026. However, the government has not yet announced an official date.

How do farmers receive money?

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, eligible farmers receive an instalment of Rs 2,000. This money is transferred directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This helps farmers with farming and other essential expenses.

Mandatory to complete e-KYC

If farmers want to receive the next instalment, they must complete e-KYC. The government has clarified that the next instalment will not be credited to farmers' accounts without e-KYC. Farmers can easily complete e-KYC by visiting the official PM Kisan website. This requires entering their Aadhaar number and verifying it via OTP.

Three options to complete e-KYC

For the convenience of farmers, the government has provided three e-KYC options: OTP-based e-KYC, biometric e-KYC, and face authentication-based e-KYC. Farmers can complete this process through a CSC centre, mobile app, or portal.

How to check beneficiary status

Farmers can visit the official website and select the "Beneficiary Status" option. By entering their Aadhaar number or bank account number, they can check when the next instalment will arrive and the payment status.

Number of farmers benefited (As per PM Kisan website)