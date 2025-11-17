Ladki Bahin Yojana Alert: Complete your e-KYC before November 18 or lose your benefits In case any beneficiary is not able to complete the process by the deadline, she faces the risk of a temporary pause in the Rs 1,500 monthly transfer.

Mumbai:

In an important advisory, the Maharashtra government has urged beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to complete their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) formalities by Tuesday (November 18). The development comes as the state has concluded its verification drive for the women’s welfare programme.

e-KYC is mandatory

The process of e-KYC was made mandatory by the state as lakhs of questionable entries were found following preliminary checks. The discrepancies included cases where male beneficiaries were also listed. According to officials, the exercise will ensure that only eligible women continue to get the monthly support.

In case any beneficiary is not able to complete the process by the deadline, she faces the risk of a temporary pause in the Rs 1,500 monthly transfer. Notably, Aadhaar-based authentication is compulsory, and the benefit will only be resumed following the verification update.

In a statement, Aditi Tatkare, State Women and Child Development Minister, said that the October instalment will be released from Wednesday (November 19). The amount will directly be credited into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of beneficiaries who are verified.

The scheme, which came into inception in June 2024, is aimed at providing Rs 1,500 every month to women who are aged between 21 and 65, with an annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh. It is important to note that beneficiaries should not be availing other state welfare schemes and should compulsorily have an Aadhaar-linked bank account.

Follow the steps mentioned below to complete e-KYC: