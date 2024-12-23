Fixed Deposits for senior citizens: Public, private banks providing higher interest in December

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Fix deposit is among the most trusted investment policies for long terms. Most popular among the elder generations, the deposits are most secure and easily manageable through banks and post offices. Although the interest rates in fixed deposits have lowered in the past decade there are schemes offered by both the public sector and private banks which offer a handsome return over up to 8.5 per cent for senior citizens.

FDs are most preferred for the senior citizens because most of the banks offer them 0.5 per cent higher interest that general deposit holders.

List of public sector banks with higher interest

Bank Highest interest Tenure Bank of Baroda 7.80 400 days Bank of India 7.80 400 days Bank of Maharashtra 7.85 333 days Central Bank of India 795 444 days Canara Bank 7.9 Between 3 to 5 years Indian Bank 7.80 1 year to 375 days Punjab National Bank 7.75 400 days Indian Overseas Bank 7.80 444 days Punjab & Sind Bank 7.95 555 days State Bank of India 7.75 444 days UCO Bank 7.55 444 days Union Bank of India 7.80 456

List of private sector banks with higher interest