DDA launches affordable flats in Delhi starting at Rs 8 lakh: Check eligibility, registration details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been making flat bookings under three schemes: Shramik Awas Yojana, Special Housing Scheme, and Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana. The most encouraging part? This time the flats are being offered at a discount of 25 per cent.
Under the Shramik Awas Yojana and Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana, flats will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Under Special Awas Yojana, these flats will be acquired through e-auction. Reservation of these flats started on January 15, 2025, with a choice of categories ranging from EWS to HIG. Here are the details of the plans and how to sign up.\
Special Housing Scheme: Flats and prices
- Category: MIG (Middle-Income Group)
- Starting price: Rs 29 lakh
- Total flats available: 110
- Locations: Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Jafrabad, Rohini, and Faiz Road.
- Availability: Through e-auction.
Shramik Awas Yojana: Flats and prices
- Eligibility: Registered construction workers under Delhi Builders and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, and beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.
- Price: Rs 8.6– Rs 8.8 lakh (post 25 per cent discount).
- Availability: On a first-come, first-served basis.
Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana: Flats and beneficiaries
- Beneficiaries:
- Registered cab and auto drivers
- Street vendors
- Differently-abled individuals
- Women
- Families of martyrs
- SC/ST categories
- Price: Starting at Rs 8.65 lakh (post 25 per cent discount).
- Availability: On a first-come, first-served basis.
How to Register for DDA Flats
- Visit the official DDA website and register with your name, email, PAN card, date of birth, and mobile number.
- Log in using the credentials received.
- Fill out the application form with your preferred location, flat type, and personal details.
- Upload your signature and photo.
- Read and agree to the declaration terms.
- Submit the application and make payment via NEFT/RTGS.
- Download the receipt in PDF format for reference.
With this initiative, DDA aims to make affordable housing accessible to a broader section of society. Flats across various categories and prime locations in Delhi ensure something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a home in the capital city!
