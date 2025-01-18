Saturday, January 18, 2025
     
DDA launches affordable flats in Delhi starting at Rs 8 lakh: Check eligibility, registration details

Looking to buy a home in Delhi? The DDA is offering affordable flats under its Shramik Awas Yojana, Special Housing Scheme, and Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana. Prices start at just Rs 8 lakh, with a 25 per cent discount available on select flats. Registration began on January 15, 2025.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Jan 18, 2025 18:54 IST, Updated : Jan 18, 2025 18:54 IST
Delhi Development Authority (DDA)
Image Source : X/@LTGOVDELHI REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been making flat bookings under three schemes: Shramik Awas Yojana, Special Housing Scheme, and Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana. The most encouraging part? This time the flats are being offered at a discount of 25 per cent.

Under the Shramik Awas Yojana and Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana, flats will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Under Special Awas Yojana, these flats will be acquired through e-auction. Reservation of these flats started on January 15, 2025, with a choice of categories ranging from EWS to HIG. Here are the details of the plans and how to sign up.\

Special Housing Scheme: Flats and prices

  • Category: MIG (Middle-Income Group)
  • Starting price: Rs 29 lakh
  • Total flats available: 110
  • Locations: Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Jafrabad, Rohini, and Faiz Road.
  • Availability: Through e-auction.

Shramik Awas Yojana: Flats and prices

  • Eligibility: Registered construction workers under Delhi Builders and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, and beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.
  • Price: Rs 8.6– Rs 8.8 lakh (post 25 per cent discount).
  • Availability: On a first-come, first-served basis.

Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana: Flats and beneficiaries

  • Beneficiaries:
  • Registered cab and auto drivers
  • Street vendors
  • Differently-abled individuals
  • Women
  • Families of martyrs
  • SC/ST categories
  • Price: Starting at Rs 8.65 lakh (post 25 per cent discount).
  • Availability: On a first-come, first-served basis.

How to Register for DDA Flats

  1. Visit the official DDA website and register with your name, email, PAN card, date of birth, and mobile number.
  2. Log in using the credentials received.
  3. Fill out the application form with your preferred location, flat type, and personal details.
  4. Upload your signature and photo.
  5. Read and agree to the declaration terms.
  6. Submit the application and make payment via NEFT/RTGS.
  7. Download the receipt in PDF format for reference.

With this initiative, DDA aims to make affordable housing accessible to a broader section of society. Flats across various categories and prime locations in Delhi ensure something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a home in the capital city!

