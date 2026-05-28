Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha? Check city-wise list

New Delhi:

Do you have any important bank-related work today? If yes, this news is important for you. Bakrid is being celebrated in most parts of the country today, i.e. May 28, 2026. This is why banks will be closed in most cities. Not only major banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC, but also central government offices and most state government offices will be closed. The central government had originally scheduled a holiday for Bakrid on May 27, but this was later changed.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, the public holiday for central government administrative offices and banks located in Delhi/New Delhi has now been declared on May 28, 2026, instead of May 27.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, today is a bank holiday. Bank holidays in India are not limited to national holidays but also vary from state to state for local festivals and special occasions. Banks closed in one state or city don't necessarily mean the same situation applies to the entire country. It's often seen that all bank branches in one state are closed, while banks in another state operate normally.

Banks in these cities will remain closed on May 28

Banks in some other cities will be closed on Thursday, May 28, for Bakrid. These cities include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. The banks in these cities will remain closed for Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha).

Banks remain closed on both May 27 and May 28 in cities like Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Online facilities to be available

Online facilities will remain available even when the bank is closed. Digital banking services remain operational even on bank holidays, ensuring customers don't face any inconvenience.

Bank Holidays 2026 Full List