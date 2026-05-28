May 28, 2026
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  4. Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha? Check city-wise list

Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha? Check city-wise list

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Bakri Id Bank Holiday: Digital banking services remain operational on bank holidays, ensuring customers face no inconvenience.

Is it a bank holiday today?
Is it a bank holiday today? Image Source : File
New Delhi:

Do you have any important bank-related work today? If yes, this news is important for you. Bakrid is being celebrated in most parts of the country today, i.e. May 28, 2026. This is why banks will be closed in most cities. Not only major banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC, but also central government offices and most state government offices will be closed. The central government had originally scheduled a holiday for Bakrid on May 27, but this was later changed. 

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, the public holiday for central government administrative offices and banks located in Delhi/New Delhi has now been declared on May 28, 2026, instead of May 27. 

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, today is a bank holiday. Bank holidays in India are not limited to national holidays but also vary from state to state for local festivals and special occasions. Banks closed in one state or city don't necessarily mean the same situation applies to the entire country. It's often seen that all bank branches in one state are closed, while banks in another state operate normally.

Banks in these cities will remain closed on May 28

Banks in some other cities will be closed on Thursday, May 28, for Bakrid. These cities include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. The banks in these cities will remain closed for Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha).

Banks remain closed on both May 27 and May 28 in cities like Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram. 

Online facilities to be available 

Online facilities will remain available even when the bank is closed. Digital banking services remain operational even on bank holidays, ensuring customers don't face any inconvenience.

Bank Holidays 2026 Full List

 
Date Holiday Description Day
10 January 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
24 January 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
26 January 2026 Republic Day Monday
14 February 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
28 February 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
15 February 2026 Maha Shivaratri Sunday
3 March 2026 Holi Tuesday
14 March 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
20 March 2026 Ugadi Friday
28 March 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
3 April 2026 Good Friday Friday
11 April 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
14 April 2026 Vaisakhi/Ambedkar Jayanti Tuesday
25 April 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
1 May 2026 May Day Friday
9 May 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
23 May 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
27 May 2026 Bakrid/Eid al-Adha Wednesday
13 June 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
27 June 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
11 July 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
25 July 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
8 August 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
15 August 2026 Independence Day Saturday
22 August 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
4 September 2026 Janmashtami Friday
12 September 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
26 September 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
2 October 2026 Gandhi Jayanti Friday
10 October 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
24 October 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
8 November 2026 Diwali Sunday
14 November 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
28 November 2026 4th Saturday Saturday
12 December 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday
25 December 2026 Christmas Day Friday
26 December 2026 4th Saturday

Saturday
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Bank Holiday Holiday Bakrid
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