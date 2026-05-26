LIC's 'New Jeevan Sathi' joint life plan for couples, check benefits and other details

New Delhi:

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced two new joint life insurance savings plans for married couples - LIC's New Jeevan Sathi Single Premium and LIC's New Jeevan Sathi Limited Premium. These plans are designed for couples who want both financial security and long-term savings under a single policy. These are "non-par" and "non-linked" plans, meaning they have no connection to the stock market, and their returns and benefits are pre-determined.

LIC's New Jeevan Sathi (Single Premium)

This is a 'one-time investment' plan, meaning you pay the premium only once.

Features of LIC's New Jeevan Sathi (Single Premium)

Single Premium: The money must be deposited only once.

The money must be deposited only once. Joint Life Cover: Both husband and wife are covered under a single policy.

Both husband and wife are covered under a single policy. Guaranteed Addition: Guaranteed addition @ Rs 70 per Rs 1,000 of Basic Sum Assured during the policy term.

2 Death Benefit Options

You can choose the risk cover as per your requirement

Option 1: 1.25 times the single premium or basic sum assured (whichever is higher).

1.25 times the single premium or basic sum assured (whichever is higher). Option 2: 10 times the single premium.

Essential Benefits

Loan facility, option to take the maturity/death benefit in instalments, and a rebate on a higher sum assured.

LIC's New Jeevan Sathi (Limited Premium)

In this, you pay a premium only for a fixed number of years (such as 5, 10, or 15 years) instead of the entire policy tenure.

Features of LIC's New Jeevan Sathi (Limited Premium)

Premium Waiver: If one of the partners dies while paying the premium, all future premiums will be waived.

If one of the partners dies while paying the premium, all future premiums will be waived. Guaranteed Addition: 7% of the annual premium will be added as Guaranteed Addition throughout the policy term.

7% of the annual premium will be added as Guaranteed Addition throughout the policy term. Flexibility: You can choose the premium payment term and policy term as per your convenience.

2 Death Benefit Option

Option 1: 7 times the annualised premium or Basic Sum Assured (whichever is higher). Option 2: 10 times the single premium.

Important terms and conditions (for both plans)

Minimum Sum Assured: Rs 3,00,000 (No maximum limit).

Rs 3,00,000 (No maximum limit). Policy Term: 10, 15, 20 and 25 years.

10, 15, 20 and 25 years. Premium Payment Term (for Limited Plan): 5, 10 and 15 years.

5, 10 and 15 years. Maturity Age: Minimum 28 years and maximum 60 to 75 years (depending on the option you choose).

Minimum 28 years and maximum 60 to 75 years (depending on the option you choose). Instalment facility: You can avail the maturity or death benefit in monthly (min Rs 5000), quarterly (min Rs 15000), half-yearly (min Rs 25000) or yearly (min Rs 50000) instalments.

These LIC plans are ideal for those who seek a fixed and secure return rather than bonuses or market fluctuations. They also offer features like loans and riders (at an additional premium) that enhance your liquidity and coverage.

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